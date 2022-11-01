Full reported details of Ravens’ trade for Bears ILB Roquan Smith released

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly acquired inside linebacker Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears on Monday afternoon. The move marks a big splash for general manager Eric DeCosta and company, adding a two-time All-Pro player who is one of the best at his position.

After the initial move was reported, the full trade details of the compensation that Baltimore was sending back to Chicago in the deal were released. The Ravens ended up parting with a second-round pick, a fifth-round pick, and inside linebacker A.J. Klein.

Full terms: A 2 and a 5 and AJ Klein for Roquan Smith and his salary. https://t.co/cGecczkLD7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2022

Smith now slots in on a defense that boasts multiple star talents already, and he’ll be able to play next to inside linebacker Patrick Queen. The trade shows that Baltimore is serious about competing in 2022, and if they choose to extend Smith will have an anchor in the middle of their defense for years to come.

