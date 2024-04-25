Full order of picks for Round 1 of the 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is finally here, and teams will begin bolstering their rosters with some of the nation’s best talent in college football.

The Chicago Bears will kick things off with the first overall pick where they are expected to make quarterback Caleb Williams the first overall pick in the draft. Twenty picks later, the Miami Dolphins are set to make a first-round selection for the first time in three years.

Will the Dolphins shore up the interior of their offensive line after losing guard Robert Hunt in free agency? Will they look for a replacement for recently departed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins? Or will they bolster their depth at wide receiver, pass rusher, or offensive tackle? The answer is hours away.

Here is a look at the complete order of picks for Round 1, which begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET:

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire