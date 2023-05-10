Here is the full list of players invited to next week’s NBA Draft Combine

Let the rumors fly — it’s the NBA Draft Combine next week.

While this is officially about getting measurements, medical reports and interviewing prospective draft picks, it’s also the unofficial tip-off of the offseason rumor mill. Every team has, if not their GM/decision-maker in the building, at least several front office personnel. Those people start talking and the rumors fly.

However, officially, the Combine (May 15-21 in Chicago) is about scouting potential draft picks.

With that, here are the 78 players invited to the NBA Draft Combine. There will be one more player from the G League Elite Camp that precedes it invited to the Combine, so the final total will be 79. Note that is 19 more players than can be drafted, but getting an invite is a sign a player is on NBA teams’ radar.

Also note that presumptive No.1 pick Victor Wembanyama is not on this list, his French league is still playing.

Here are the players (in alphabetical order):

Trey Alexander, Creighton

Amari Bailey, UCLA

Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan

Reece Beekman, Virginia

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Adem Bona, UCLA

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Kobe Bufkin, Michigan

Toumani Camara, Dayton

Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

Jaylen Clark, UCLA

Noah Clowney, Alabama

Ricky Council IV, Arkansas

Gradey Dick, Kansas

Nikola Djurisic, Mega Basket (Serbia)

Zach Edey, Purdue

Adam Flager, Baylor

Keyonte George, Baylor

Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois

Jordan Hawkins, UConn

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Taylor Hendricks, UCF

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Jett Howard, Michigan

Andre Jackson Jr., UConn

GG Jackson II, South Carolina

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

Colby Jones, Xavier

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

Mojave King, G League Ignite

Bobi Klintman, Wake Forest

Maxwell Lewis, Marquette

Dereck Lively II, Duke

Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Seth Lundy, Penn State

Kevin McCullar, Kansas

Mike Miles Jr., TCU

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Jordan Miller, Miami (Fla.)

Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Judah Mintz, Syracuse

Dillon Mitchell, Texas

Omari Moore, San Jose State

Kris Murray, Iowa

Grant Nelson, North Dakota State

James Nnaji, Barcelona (Spain)

Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Marquette

Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers (NBL)

Adama Sanogo, UConn

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Ben Sheppard, Belmont

Jalen Slawson, Furman

Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Terquavion Smith, NC State

Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Tristan Vukcevic, KK Partizan (Serbia)

Jarace Walker, Houston

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Jordan Walsh, Arkansas

Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Isaiah Wong, Miami (Fla.)

