Full list of Bears 2024 draft picks, pending comp selections

The Bears and Bears fans have been focused on the draft pretty much since the regular season ended, but now that the Super Bowl is over much of the NFL world is catching up. Yes, free agency will start first and contract extensions (or franchise tags) for players like Jaylon Johnson could be forthcoming. But the tantalizing nature of the No. 1 overall pick and the opportunity to either draft a player like Caleb Williams or trade back for a bounty of picks has many squarely focused on what GM Ryan Poles will do when he’s officially on the clock.

Of course, the Bears’ draft decisions merely begin with their choice at No. 1. In all, they have six draft picks this year, and there’s an outside chance they could accrue more. That’s because the league has yet to award compensatory or supplementary picks for this year’s draft.

Each season, the league hands out extra picks to teams that lost more valuable players via free agency than they signed. A variety of factors is used to determine the “value” of players lost and signed, including salary, playing time and postseason awards. Those comp picks fall at the ends of rounds starting in round three and going all the way through round seven.

Right now, the Bears are not projected to earn any comp picks. According to OverTheCap, the two free agents of note that they lost were David Montgomery and Riley Reiff. Those are well outweighed by signing Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Nate Davis, DeMarcus Walker, Andrew Billings and Robert Tonyan. It is worth noting that last season, the Bears were also not projected to earn any comp picks, but they ended up with an extra seventh-rounder which they used to select safety Kendall Williamson.

Here’s the full list of Bears draft picks right now. We don’t yet know exactly where the fourth-round picks and beyond will fall because of the upcoming comp picks.

-No. 1 overall (via Panthers)

-No. 9 overall

-No. 75 overall

-Fourth-round pick

-Fourth-round pick (via Eagles)

-Fifth-round pick

The Bears acquired the Panthers’ first-round pick in the deal that sent the No. 1 overall pick to Carolina last year. They got the Eagles’ fourth-rounder when the Eagles swapped spots with the Bears in last year’s draft to select Jalen Carter. Their second-round pick belongs to the Commanders due to the trade that brought Montez Sweat to Chicago. The Bears sent their sixth-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for Dan Feeney and sent their seventh-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for N’Keal Harry.

