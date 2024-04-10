Full injury report for Wednesday’s Spurs vs. Thunder matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. It’s the second night of a home back-to-back for OKC as it concludes its regular season with a four-game homestand.

The Thunder (54-25) will be without one of their regular starters. Lu Dort (rest) is out. Gordon Hayward (posterior tibialis strain) is questionable. Jaylin Williams (back contusion) is questionable.

Ousmane Dieng (G League assignment) is out. Keyontae Johnson (G League two-way) is out. Olivier (G League two-way) is out.

Meanwhile, the Spurs (20-59) have a lengthy injury report. Victor Wembanyama (ankle injury management) is out. Jeremy Sochan (ankle impingement) is out. Devin Vassell (metatarsal head stress reaction) is out.

Keldon Johnson (foot sprain) is out. Cedi Osman (ankle sprain) is out. Dominick Barlow (knee bone bruise) is out. Charles Bassey (ACL tear) is out. Malaki Branham (hip contusion) is questionable.

OKC hopes to extend their win streak to three after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 40 points put them over the top against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

San Antonio is also on the second night of a back-to-back. It collected an easy win over the depleted Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

This will be the final matchup between the Thunder and Spurs this season. OKC won the first two contests but was upset by San Antonio in their last time out on Feb. 29.

Tip off from Oklahoma City is set for 7 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire