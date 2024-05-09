Full injury report for Thursday’s Mavericks vs. Thunder Game 2 matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA playoffs second round on Thursday. OKC hopes to add to its current 1-0 series lead.

The Thunder enter the contest fully healthy. Not a single player was listed on their injury report.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber (shoulder sprain) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Luka Doncic (knee sprain) is probable.

The Thunder haven’t lost in over a month. They’ve won five in a row in the postseason. This included a dominating Game 1 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with a near 29-point triple-double.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks had their worst offensive outing of the playoffs. Doncic was limited to 19 points on 19 shots and Kyrie Irving had a quiet 20-point performance.

Tipoff from Oklahoma City is 8:30 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire