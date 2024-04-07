Full injury report for Sunday’s Thunder vs. Hornets matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder wrap up a season-long five-game road trip when they face the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. It’s the second matchup of the season between the squads.

The Thunder (52-25) look to snap a season-long three-game losing skid. They’ll need to do it without their best player as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad contusion) remains out.

Jalen Williams (ankle sprain) is questionable. He’s missed the last three games and could provide a spark for OKC, who’s struggled in its top two players’ absence.

A couple of other notable Thunder players appeared on the injury report. Isaiah Joe (ankle sprain) is probable. Gordon Hayward (posterior tibialis strain) is questionable.

Ousmane Dieng (G League assignment) is out. Keyontae Johnson (G League two-way) is out. Olivier Sarr (G League two-way) is out. Adam Flagler (G League two-way) is out.

Meanwhile, the Hornets (19-58) also have a lengthy injury report, hoping to end the season with top-three lottery odds.

LaMelo Ball (ankle tendinopathy) is out. Mark Williams (back recovery) is out. Seth Curry (ankle sprain) is out. Cody Martin (ankle sprain) is out.

Amari Bailey (illness) is doubtful. Leaky Black (abdominal strain) is questionable. Nick Richards (plantar fascia discomfort) is questionable.

In their last outings, the short-handed Thunder lost to the Indiana Pacers on Friday. The Hornets snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over the Orlando Magic. Rookie Brandon Miller scored 32 points.

Tip off from Charlotte is set for 5 p.m. CT.

