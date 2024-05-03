Full horses list and latest odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - APRIL 28: Epic Ride runs on the track during the morning training for the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on April 28, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

All eyes will be on the 150th Kentucky Derby that will take place on Saturday, May 4, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The morning-line odds for all 20 participants have been released, revealing the early favorites for the first leg of horse racing's prestigious Triple Crown.

According to the early odds, two American horses born in Kentucky are leading the pack. Sierra Leone, a promising contender at Post 2, is trained by the renowned Chad Brown and jockeyed by the talented Tyler Gafflione. The other early favorite, Fierceness at Post 13, has a winning reputation and is trained by the esteemed Todd Pletcher. Fierceness is jockeyed by the three-time Kentucky Derby winner, John Velazquez.

However, a twist in events occurred when Encino, the horse originally slated to start from post 9, was scratched from the race. This led to a reshuffling of the post positions, with horses originally set in posts 10-20 moving up one post. As a result, Epic Ride will now start from post-20, stepping in as Encino's substitution.

Here is the complete list of participants and the morning-line odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

2024 Kentucky Derby horses and odds

Post and Odds listed below via CBS Sports:

Post 1: Dornoch Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 2: Sierra Leone Odds: 3-1 (+300)

Post 3: Mystik Dan Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 4: Catching Freedom Odds: 8-1 (+800)

Post 5: Catalytic Odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 6: Just Steel Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 7: Honor Marie Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 8: Just a Touch Odds: 10-1 (+1000)

Post 9: T O Password Odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 10: Forever Young Odds: 10-1 (+1000)

Post 11: Track Phantom Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 12: West Saratoga Odds: 50-1 (+5000)

Post 13: Endlessly Odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 14: Domestic Product Odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Post 15: Grand Mo the First Odds: 50-1 (+5000)

Post 16: Fierceness Odds: 5-2 (+250)

Post 17: Stronghold Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 18: Resilience Odds: 20-1 (+2000)

Post 19: Society Man Odds: 50-1 (+5000)

Post 20: Epic Ride Odds: 30-1 (+3000)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

