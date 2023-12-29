Full field for the 2024 season-opening Sentry tournament

The PGA Tour's 2024 season begins next week at Kapalua's Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii. The Sentry will kick-start the Tour's return to a calendar campaign.

It's no longer the Tournament of Champions as the field consists of 2023 Tour winners and the top 50 in last season's FedExCup points standings.

There are 59 players in the field for the first of eight signature events this season. Rory McIlroy is the only eligible player who is not competing.

Here's a look at the full field: