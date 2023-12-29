Advertisement

Full field for the 2024 season-opening Sentry tournament

The PGA Tour's 2024 season begins next week at Kapalua's Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii. The Sentry will kick-start the Tour's return to a calendar campaign.

It's no longer the Tournament of Champions as the field consists of 2023 Tour winners and the top 50 in last season's FedExCup points standings.

There are 59 players in the field for the first of eight signature events this season. Rory McIlroy is the only eligible player who is not competing.

Here's a look at the full field:

Ludvig Åberg

Nick Hardy

J.T. Poston

Byeong Hun An

Brian Harman

Seamus Power

Akshay Bhatia

Tyrrell Hatton

Andrew Putnam

Keegan Bradley

Russell Henley

Davis Riley

Sam Burns

Lee Hodges

Patrick Rodgers

Patrick Cantlay

Tom Hoge

Justin Rose

Wyndham Clark

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Eric Cole

Viktor Hovland

Scottie Scheffler

Corey Conners

Mackenzie Hughes

Adam Schenk

Cam Davis

Sungjae Im

Jordan Spieth

Jason Day

Si Woo Kim

Sepp Straka

Nico Echavarria

Tom Kim

Adam Svensson

Harris English

Chris Kirk

Nick Taylor

Tony Finau

Kurt Kitayama

Sahith Theegala

Matt Fitzpatrick

Luke List

Brendon Todd

Tommy Fleetwood

Hideki Matsuyama

Erik van Rooyen

Rickie Fowler

Denny McCarthy

Camilo Villegas

Lucas Glover

Taylor Moore

Matt Wallace

Emiliano Grillo

Collin Morikawa

Cameron Young

Adam Hadwin

Vincent Norrman