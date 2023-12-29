Full field for the 2024 season-opening Sentry tournament
The PGA Tour's 2024 season begins next week at Kapalua's Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii. The Sentry will kick-start the Tour's return to a calendar campaign.
It's no longer the Tournament of Champions as the field consists of 2023 Tour winners and the top 50 in last season's FedExCup points standings.
There are 59 players in the field for the first of eight signature events this season. Rory McIlroy is the only eligible player who is not competing.
Here's a look at the full field:
Ludvig Åberg
Nick Hardy
J.T. Poston
Byeong Hun An
Brian Harman
Seamus Power
Akshay Bhatia
Tyrrell Hatton
Andrew Putnam
Keegan Bradley
Russell Henley
Davis Riley
Sam Burns
Lee Hodges
Patrick Rodgers
Patrick Cantlay
Tom Hoge
Justin Rose
Wyndham Clark
Max Homa
Xander Schauffele
Eric Cole
Viktor Hovland
Scottie Scheffler
Corey Conners
Mackenzie Hughes
Adam Schenk
Cam Davis
Sungjae Im
Jordan Spieth
Jason Day
Si Woo Kim
Sepp Straka
Nico Echavarria
Tom Kim
Adam Svensson
Harris English
Chris Kirk
Nick Taylor
Tony Finau
Kurt Kitayama
Sahith Theegala
Matt Fitzpatrick
Luke List
Brendon Todd
Tommy Fleetwood
Hideki Matsuyama
Erik van Rooyen
Rickie Fowler
Denny McCarthy
Camilo Villegas
Lucas Glover
Taylor Moore
Matt Wallace
Emiliano Grillo
Collin Morikawa
Cameron Young
Adam Hadwin
Vincent Norrman