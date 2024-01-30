Full Colorado football schedule released for 2024 season

Colorado football has its schedule set for next season. The Big 12 released dates for its slate of games for the 2024 campaign on Tuesday morning and did the Buffaloes a couple of favors.

After back-to-back non-conference games on the road (at Nebraska, at Colorado State) early in the season, Colorado opens up conference play at home vs. Baylor. A pair of bye weeks (after Week 5 and Week 8) will also give the Buffs timely breaks in the thick of their Big-12 slate.

Colorado will play Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, in Week 11 since the Jayhawks are spending $448 million to renovate their own stadium. The regular season ends on Black Friday in Boulder with a matchup against Oklahoma State, the former team of Buffs transfer cornerback DJ McKinney.

Kick times will be announced at a later time, set by TV networks.

Colorado football 2024 schedule

Aug. 31: vs. North Dakota State

Sept. 7: at Nebraska

Sept. 14: at Colorado State

Sept. 21: vs. Baylor

Sept. 28: at UCF

Oct. 5: Bye

Oct. 12: vs. Kansas State (Homecoming)

Oct. 19: at Arizona

Oct. 26: vs. Cincinnati (Family weekend)

Nov. 2: Bye

Nov. 9: at Texas Tech

Nov. 16: vs. Utah

Nov. 23: at Kansas (Arrowhead Stadium)

Nov. 29: vs. Oklahoma State

