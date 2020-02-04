Full 2020 NASCAR Daytona 500 and Speedweeks schedule

The 2020 NASCAR season is almost upon us.

The 36-race season officially begins on Feb. 16 with the Daytona 500. Unofficially, it starts on Saturday with practices for the exhibition Busch Clash and the 500.

The first race of the NASCAR season happens later that day with the ARCA 200 and the Busch Clash runs on Sunday. Pole winners from the 2019 season, returning playoff drivers and previous Daytona 500 pole winners are eligible to race in the exhibition event.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Below is the full schedule for everything important happening at Daytona International Speedway

Saturday, Feb. 8

11:30 a.m. ET: Busch Clash practice

1:30 p.m. ET: Daytona 500 practice

3 p.m. ET: Daytona 500 practice

4:45 p.m. ET: ARCA 200

Sunday, Feb. 9

12:30 p.m. ET: Daytona 500 pole qualifying

3 p.m. ET: Busch Clash

Thursday, Feb. 13

7 p.m. ET: Daytona 500 Duel qualifying races

Friday, Feb. 14

5 p.m. ET: Daytona 500 practice

7:30 p.m. ET: Truck Series 250

Saturday, Feb. 15

12:30 p.m. ET: Daytona 500 practice

2:30 p.m. ET: Xfinity Series 300

Sunday, Feb. 16

2:30 p.m. ET: Daytona 500

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports: