Fulham vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Fulham FC 0 - 2 Burnley FC

Fulham vs Burnley

16:39

The tension is palpable at Craven Cottage, as the home fans have grown used to their team racking up goals from all quarters of late. Today, though, brave Burnley are keeping them at bay - and the clock is ticking down towards full-time.

Fulham vs Burnley

16:37

Trafford adds another save to his tally, as Vinicius meets De Cordova-Reid's cross and has a header from inside the six-yard box kept out by Burnley's 'keeper in the bottom-right corner.

Fulham vs Burnley

16:35

Nothing more than a free-kick is given when Tresor is brought down by Tosin's reckless sliding tackle, but that could easily have resulted in a yellow card. The subsequent set-piece comes to nothing.

Fulham vs Burnley

16:33

Fulham look to fight back and salvage something from a game that is slipping away from them, but substitute De Cordova-Reid sees a shot from outside the box sail high and wide to the right.

Fulham vs Burnley

16:28

Assist Wilson Serge Eric Odobert

Fulham vs Burnley

16:27

Following a yellow card for either side, the game is becoming ever more disjointed, with the ball bobbling around frantically in midfield. Silva will be frustrated that his side haven't wrested back control since going one goal down.

Fulham vs Burnley

16:26

Substitution Lyle Brent Foster Jay Enrique Rodríguez

Fulham vs Burnley

16:26

Substitution Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho Carlos Vinícius Alves Morais

Fulham vs Burnley

16:22

Yellow Card Louis Jordan Beyer

Fulham vs Burnley

16:20

A wayward pass by Vitinho, sent back into his own box from the right flank, causes a moment of concern; however, Burnley manage to keep calm and work the ball away from any danger.

Fulham vs Burnley

16:19

Beyer heads away an inswinging cross towards the six-yard box by Cairney, but Fulham regain the ball and continue to apply pressure to their visitors' back line. They can't find a way through, though. How they must regret the suspension of Jimenez, who was coming into top goalscoring form.

Fulham vs Burnley

16:19

Yellow Card João Maria Lobo Alves Palhares Costa Palhinha Gonçalves

Fulham vs Burnley

16:17

Robinson is forced to concede a corner, as Burnley's purple patch continues. They started the first half fairly well too, but can they now sustain this momentum? Fulham are sure to fight back to some extent.

Fulham vs Burnley

16:16

Burnley are emboldened by going in front via their first shot on target. Amdouni and Odobert are causing more problems for Fulham's defence now.

Fulham vs Burnley

16:14

Not only do Fulham have a record of no wins, one draw and eight losses when conceding the opening goal in the Premier League this season, they have also failed to win for 21 top-flight matches after going behind. Can they end that streak today?

Fulham vs Burnley

16:08

Goal Wilson Serge Eric Odobert

Fulham vs Burnley

16:07

The hosts kick off, and we are back under way in London!

Fulham vs Burnley

16:06

Substitution Jacob Bruun Larsen Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye

Fulham vs Burnley

16:06

While Fulham came out on top in most metrics during the first half, most importantly, Burnley are still very much in this game. Can they go on to snatch all three points today and secure a third win on the spin at Craven Cottage for the first time in their history?

Fulham vs Burnley

15:58

It remains 0-0 at the interval, as free-scoring Fulham fail to break down a resilient Burnley back four at Craven Cottage. After a bright start, the visitors found themselves pushed back by their hosts, who ultimately became the dominant force for most of the first half, managing 12 shots at goal compared to the Clarets' one. Trafford was required to make a couple of crucial saves, as Fulham probed diligently in search of an opening goal. They've lacked the final touch, though, so Burnley were able to cling on until the half-time whistle.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:52

HALF-TIME: FULHAM 0-0 BURNLEY

Fulham vs Burnley

15:52

CLOSE! In the third minute of four added for stoppages, Bassey sends a scuffed shot at goal from 10 yards following Pereira's free-kick into the area, but Amdouni makes a vital last-gasp block! Then, Muniz sends the ball well wide of the target with an acrobatic effort. Fulham just cannot find a way through!

Fulham vs Burnley

15:50

After Amdouni's deflected shot goes wide for a Burnley corner, Tosin rises highest to head the ball away to safety from near Fulham's penalty spot. It looks like we will be goalless at the break.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:47

SUPER STOP! Trafford adjusts his feet quickly to make an important save! After Iwobi's shot from the left side of the area is heavily deflected, Burnley's goalkeeper dives across to his left and firmly palms the ball away! He's been mostly responsible for keeping the visitors on level terms today!

Fulham vs Burnley

15:45

After a rare moment of threat on the break, Burnley get bogged down just outside Fulham's area and eventually have to work the ball backwards - they've yet to produce a shot on goal today.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:42

Taylor is on his toes to cut the ball out deep in Burnley's defensive third, conceding only a throw-in. The Clarets have defended diligently so far, and they only have a few minutes to hold out before a hard-earned break.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:40

Wilson whips in a delicious delivery from the right, but Burnley just manage to clear their lines. Then, O'Shea steps in to prod a dangerous throughball behind. Fulham are running out of time if they are to make their supremacy pay off during this first half.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:38

From a tight angle on the right, Muniz tries his luck with an early strike towards the near post; however, his powerful shot only finds the side-netting and fails to trouble Trafford.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:37

At the end of a quick counter-attack, Amdouni lays the ball off to Bruun Larsen on the left side of Fulham's area, but the latter fails to make the most of a promising position by cutting the ball back into heavy traffic. Then, Beyer brings down Pereira and all Burnley's momentum is lost.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:35

After a smart reverse pass by Iwobi opens up space on the left side of Burnley's box, Robinson twice tries to cut the ball back from the byline, and both Beyer and O'Shea are required to shut him down. Then, Trafford has to scramble away the subsequent corner-kick at his near post - Fulham's pressure is growing!

Fulham vs Burnley

15:33

The action now resumes with a drop-ball on the edge of Burnley's area, and Brownhill is eventually cleared to return to his role in the visitors' engine room.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:32

After his earlier coming-together with Bassey, Brownhill is left on the turf again; this time, Joao Palhinha sends him toppling over with a typically rugged challenge in midfield. As a result, the game is halted for Burnley's skipper to receive treatment.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:30

Taylor makes an important intervention with his head, following an inswinging delivery by Iwobi from the left flank. Although their hosts are now controlling the game, Burnley have stood firm so far.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:27

It is Pereira that ultimately steps up to take the free-kick from a central position, but his 25-yard effort is deflected wide by Burnley's defensive wall.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:26

Mistiming his tackle around 10 yards outside Burnley's area, Beyer arrives late on Pereira and concedes a free-kick in dangerous territory. Fulham have several candidates that will fancy their chances of scoring the opener from this set-piece opportunity.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:26

Yellow Card Calvin Chinedu Bassey

Fulham vs Burnley

15:23

Following a deflected cross from the left towards the near post, Trafford clings on tightly to Cairney's dangerous delivery. The home side have certainly found their rhythm, and having scored 10 times across two recent home games, that could be bad news for Burnley.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:21

Trafford has been busy over the past few minutes, marking a complete turnaround from the early stages, during which Burnley were on top and forced a few corners. In the last five minutes, Fulham have had 74 per cent of possession.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:18

DOUBLE CHANCE! Fulham come close on two more occasions, as the hosts suddenly burst into life! First, Joao Palhinha has a low drive kept out by Trafford, who makes a save down to his right; then, Iwobi finds the side-netting from a tight angle near the right byline!

Fulham vs Burnley

15:16

SAVE! A direct, determined run by Wilson sees the Wales winger make his way past several defenders and cut into the box. His prodded finish from 10 yards is then palmed away by Trafford, who dives down to his left to make a crucial save!

Fulham vs Burnley

15:15

Burnley have had a 67 per cent share of the ball thus far, showing no fear on away soil. How will Fulham react to playing such a submissive role at Craven Cottage?

Fulham vs Burnley

15:13

Recent form suggests they are favourites to prevail today, but Fulham's last win over Burnley was a 4-2 success in August 2018 - and they have only beaten the Clarets twice since September 2000.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:11

Fulham concede two corners in short order, with Burnley pushing forward at every opportunity early in this game. The second delivery is sent far too long, though, and is ultimately cleared away by Iwobi from the hosts' right-back spot.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:09

Following a corner on the left, which is initially worked short by Iwobi, Cairney beats his man and tees up a 20-yard shot. However, the Fulham skipper's shot is sent well wide of the right-hand post.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:07

Burnley's bright start continues, as Amdouni bursts through the centre and into Fulham's area, with only a late intervention by Tosin preventing him taking aim at goal.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:06

Robinson concedes a corner-kick under pressure from Foster, and following the subsequent set-piece, Beyer's header is diverted off-target, failing to test Leno.

Fulham vs Burnley

15:02

History is made as Rebecca Welch blows the whistle for kick-off, becoming the first woman to referee a Premier League fixture - we're under way in London!

Fulham vs Burnley

14:58

The players are out on the pitch at Craven Cottage, and kick-off is now just moments away!

Fulham vs Burnley

14:54

Meanwhile, Burnley make two changes to the XI that lost to Everton last weekend, as Taylor and Foster both return to the team; Delcroix and Rodriguez are demoted to the bench - the latter is aiming to make his 250th Premier League appearance today. Aaron Ramsey, Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all unavailable.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:50

Making three changes from the side that started in midweek, Fulham replace Tete, Reed and Willian with Cairney, Pereira and Castagne. Marco Silva is again without Adama Traore due to a hamstring injury, while a calf problem rules Tim Ream out of action; in-form striker Raul Jimenez is suspended after being sent off at Newcastle last weekend.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:46

SUBS: Arijanet Muric, Mike Tresor, Hannes Delcroix, Nathan Redmond, Michael Obafemi, Connor Roberts, Jay Rodriguez, Josh Cullen, Anass Zaroury.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:46

BURNLEY (4-4-2): James Trafford; Vitinho, Dara O'Shea, Jordan Beyer, Charlie Taylor; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Josh Brownhill, Sander Berge, Wilson Odobert; Zeki Amdouni, Lyle Foster.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:42

SUBS: Marek Rodak, Harrison Reed, Kenny Tete, Sasa Lukic, Issa Diop, Fode Ballo-Toure, Carlos Vinicius, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Luke Harris.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:42

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Timothy Castagne, Tosin Adarabioyo, Calvin Bassey, Antonee Robinson; Joao Palhinha, Tom Cairney; Harry Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Alex Iwobi; Rodrigo Muniz.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:38

With a tally of five points from eight matches on their travels so far, Burnley have one of the Premier League's worst away records this season. Overall, picking up only eight points in total leaves the Clarets some six behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and in danger of making a swift return to the Championship, where they were crowned champions last term. Most recently, Vincent Kompany's men were beaten 2-0 at Turf Moor by Everton and they are now rock-bottom of the table.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:38

Fulham booked their ticket to the EFL Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, via a penalty-shootout victory over Everton that followed a 1-1 draw. That continues a largely positive run throughout December for Marco Silva's side, who recorded back-to-back 5-0 home wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham United in the Premier League earlier this month; however, they were beaten 3-0 by Newcastle United last weekend. Sitting 11th in the league table, the Cottagers have won five and lost three of their eight top-flight home fixtures this term.

Fulham vs Burnley

14:34

Hello and welcome to live coverage of today's Premier League clash between Fulham and Burnley at Craven Cottage!

Fulham vs Burnley

14:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…