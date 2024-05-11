Fulham 0-4 Manchester City: Key stats

Manchester City have won each of their past seven Premier League games by at least two goals; their joint-longest run of victories when winning by more than one goal each time (previously a run of seven between May and August 2015).

Fulham have lost each of their past 13 games against Manchester City in the Premier League – the only team to suffer more consecutive defeats against an opponent is Bournemouth, with their run also being against Manchester City (an active streak of 14).

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has won all 13 of his games against Marco Silva, his best 100% record against an opposition manager in his career. Guardiola’s sides have scored 44 goals across the 13 matches, while only conceding eight times in return.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne now ranks joint-second for assists in the Premier League (111 – level with Cesc Fabregas), with only Ryan Giggs making more(162).

Phil Foden scored his 25th goal of the season for Manchester City, becoming just the second English player to score 25+ in a season for the club in the Premier League era (across all competitions), after Raheem Sterling in 2018-19 (25) and 2019-20 (31).