Fulham 0-4 Man City - analysis

There was a slim chance of securing a top-10 finish for Fulham going into this game, but that was extinguished when Josko Gvardiol gave Manchester City an early lead.

Otherwise, this felt very much like a game where Fulham's players' had their minds on their summer holidays.

Aside from a fairly energetic start they offered very little to worry Manchester City throughout, with Ederson a virtual spectator in the visitors' goal.

He did have to scramble to prevent Rodrigo Muniz's deflected flick sneaking in at the back post in the second half, but that was as close as Fulham came to troubling Pep Guardiola's side.

Fulham have had a poor run of results in the closing stages of the season which ultimately cost them a place in the top half of the table, and their focus will now very much be on ensuring they kick on next term.