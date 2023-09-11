FTSE 100 Live: Asian shares rise, FTSE seen higher

(Evening Standard)

WANdisco confirms name change after slashing 40% of workforce

07:39 , Simon Hunt

Beleaguered tech firm WANdisco has today confirmed it will rebrand to “Cirata” after the new name was approved at its AGM.

The company’s stock exchange ticker will be updated next month with the rebrand complete by the end of the year.

In English “cirrate” means “bearing the male copulatory organ” while in Latin, “ciratus” translates to “circumcision” according to Google Translate.

WANdisco said the name change reflects its “future growth plans” adding that Cirata was a portmanteau of “cirrus cloud” and “data”.

The firm said it had cut more than 40% of its staff to 112 by the end of August as sales in the first six months of the year slid almost 50% to $3 million.

Vistry to cut jobs as it closes private housebuilding arm

07:39 , Daniel O'Boyle

Housebuilder Vistry is to focus solely on social housing partnerships, cutting some jobs in the process, after a resilient set of results against the backdrop of skyrocketing interest rates.

The builder, which merged with Countryside Partnerships last year, saw profit dip to £174 million, despite a 30% rise in completions. Forward sales ticked up to £4.3 billion, even despite the interest rate environment, allowing Vistry to maintain its profit guidance of £450 million.

Private sales, however, “slowed further” since June. As a result, the group announced a change of strategy to focus “solely” on partnerships, combining the legacy Vistry and Countryside businesses into one segment.

Partnerships had made up the vast majority of Vistry’s business already, but private sales did have a £670 million order book.

Vestry said it would cut jobs as part of the strategy change, having already cut 4% of its workforce when it combined with Countryside, but it now expects to reduce its headcount further, though it has not yet conducted a review to determine how many jobs will be lost.

FTSE 100 set to rise at the start of brisk week for data

07:31 , Michael Hunter

London’s main stock market index looks set to tick higher at the start of a busy week for economic data, with attention also on the pound, which is finding some support having been drifting down toward a closely watched level against the dollar.

The FTSE 100 will add around 30 points in opening trade to 7478 according to opening calls from spread betting companies, matching the extent of an overall lat gain for the index in late Friday trade.

Any such move will come at the start of what could be a pivotal week for the UK economy. Data on wakes and unemployment is due on Tuesday, which will give fresh insight into the Bank of England’s long fight against inflation. Overall economic growth data for July is out on Wednesday.

Sterling’s wider run lower has taken it toward $1.25 mark, with currency traders on watch for added pressure if it breaks firmly under that level. It bounced 0.4% in early Monday trade to $1.2511.

