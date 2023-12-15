FSU football redshirt senior cornerback declares for NFL Draft, will play in Orange Bowl

Cornerback Jarrian Jones has declared for the NFL Draft.

But he will still play one more game with Florida State football. The redshirt senior announced his decision to enter the draft, scheduled for the end of April.

He also announced his intentions to play in the Orange Bowl for No. 5 FSU (13-0) against No. 6 Georgia (12-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

"Been A Pleasure. Orange Bowl Next !," Jones wrote on his X account.

Jones played for four seasons for the Seminoles following a transfer from Mississippi State. He played in 44 games and made 28 career starts for FSU.

During the 2023 season, Jones started in nine of the 13 games, finishing with a team-best three interceptions. He also added 24 total tackles and three pass breakups, helping him earn honorable-mention All-ACC honor for his season.

Jones was the highest-rated FSU defensive player, finishing with an elite 90.3 overall Pro Football Focus rating, which ranked fourth nationally.

Jones finished with 96 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions, 12 pass breakups, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and a sack during his five-year collegiate career.

Jones joins wide receiver Johnny Wilson as players who have declared their intentions to enter the draft. Other FSU players could follow.

Quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Keon Coleman, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett are others who could enter their names.

HOW TO WATCH ORANGE BOWL

Who: No. 5 FSU (12-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 30; at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

