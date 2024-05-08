FSU football ranks No. 15 in USA Today's 'Way to early' Poll

USA Today revealed an updated ' Way-To-Early' Top 25 poll on Wednesday morning.

This recent poll wraps up the spring season. USA Today has FSU ranked No. 15, moving up three spots from the last poll before the start of spring football.

However, If the College Football Playoff rankings were today, the Seminoles would be left off by three spots as the bracket has expanded to 12 teams.

Here are the rest of the 25 teams:

College football Way-To-Early Top 25

Georgia 13-1 (1) Texas 12-2 (4) Ohio State 11-2 (9) Oregon 12-2 (7) Alabama 12-2 (2) Mississippi 11-2 (5) Notre Dame 10-3 (6) Oklahoma 10-3 (8) Missouri 11-2 (14) Clemson 9-4 (11) Michigan 15-0 (3) Utah 8-5 (16) LSU 10-3 (10) North Carolina State 9-4 (21) Florida State 13-1 (18) Penn State 10-3 (15) Tennessee 9-4 (12) Oklahoma State 10-4 (20) Kansas 9-4 (22) Arizona 10-3 (13) Kansas State 9-4 (NR) Southern California 8-5 (19) Virginia Tech 7-6 (25) Iowa 10-4 (24) Memphis 10-3 (23)

Just missed: Washington, Texas A&M, Boise State, Miami (Fla.).

Peter Holland Jr. covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at PHolland@Gannett.com or on X @_Da_pistol.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football ranks No. 15 in early top 25 poll