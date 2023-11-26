How FSU football grades out after beating Florida for undefeated regular season

A dramatic showdown in The Swamp between No. 5 Florida State (12-0, 8-0 ACC) and Florida (5-7, 3-5 SEC) ended in the Seminoles' favor, 24-15, in front of 90,341 fans.

FSU finished the regular season undefeated heading into the ACC Championship against Louisville next weekend. The Seminoles were led by Trey Benson's three touchdowns and 95 rushing yards.

Here are our grades from the Florida game.

Offense: B+

Florida State running back Trey Benson (3) celebrates his 1-yard touchdown run against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

It was "a tale of two halves" for the offense.

Out the gate, FSU looked the worst it had all year as quarterback Tate Rodemaker struggled to complete passes and the rushing game again sputtered. At the end of the first quarter, the Seminoles had -7 yards of total offense to Florida's 103 yards.

However, Rodemaker began to settle in and Benson found his legs. By halftime, FSU was able to bump the total offense to 85 yards and got on the board off a touchdown from a 1-yard run from Benson.

He only continued to pump out big runs and found the end zone in the third quarter off a 36-yard sprint.

He finished with 95 yards rushing on 19 attempts to lead a team effort, adding a fourth quarter exclamation touchdown. Rodemaker completed 12-of-25 passes for 134 yards, favoring Johnny Wilson for 64 receiving yards on six receptions and 12 targets.

Yes, the offense did look vulnerable early and it looked like Florida was going to run away with this game. But the Seminoles were able to make plays when it mattered most, outscoring the Gators 24-3 after falling behind 12-0.

Defense: B

Florida wide receiver Kahleil Jackson (22) is stopped by Florida State defensive back Renardo Green, right, after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Similar to the offense, the defense struggled to get going early as well.

In the first quarter, Florida rattled off 103 yards of offense and seven first downs. That only continued into the second quarter as the Gators recorded 81 yards of offense and built up a 12-7 lead to take into the locker room.

However, the defense locked in the second half, limiting the Gators to just 48 yards of offense, and -15 yards in the fourth quarter. Florida finished the game with 232 yards of total offense, but more than half of that came in the first half. FSU likely wishes it held Florida to lower yardage in the first half, but it dominated in the second to take over the game.

Defensive back Shyheem Brown had eight tackles a pass breakup and a QB hurry. Defensive end Jared Verse was all over Florida quarterback Max Brown, recording 2.5 sacks, six total tackles and two quarterback hurries. He also had a forced fumble and so did defensive back Akeem Dent.

The FSU defense was forced to make an adjustment after giving the Gators too much in the first half and executed accordingly.

Special teams: B+

Florida State Seminoles punter Alex Mastromanno (29) punts the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

FSU's special teams unit got the job done, but there were a handful of blips here and there.

The important part was kicker Ryan Fitzgerald made a 19-yard field goal, improving to 15-of-16 on the year, and made all of his PATs. He has been rock-steady all season for the Seminoles.

Early in the game, it looked like FSU had successfully pulled off a fake punt, seeing punter Alex Mastromanno take off beyond the line to gain, but the play was called back after a delay of game penalty. Punting-wise, Mastromanno is averaging around 47 yards per punt this season but had a lower stat line tonight of 38.6 yards per punt.

On returns, FSU got only 17 yards off one kickoff return from Deuce Spann and 34 yards off one punt return from Keon Coleman. It was a quieter night for a usually louder part of FSU's game.

Overall: B+

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) throws the ball during the first half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

You put into the fact that this is FSU's first full game without Jordan Travis, Rodemaker's first full game of the season and a rivalry game. However, with so much on the line and a conference championship game next week, FSU needed a better start out of the gate.

It looked beatable in the first quarter and not great in the second. However, the Seminole made the adjustments they needed to and pulled away with the win. The team was working with a new quarterback and was still settling in, but so was Florida.

FSU is now officially into the postseason and is still battling for the final spot in the College Football Playoff. It needs to play complete games from here on out to have a chance to raise a national championship.

