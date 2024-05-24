Fryatt's 'small part' in success

[BBC]

Former striker Matty Fryatt has been talking about his time at Leicester City and how he "always got great support from the fans".

Fryatt was at the Foxes between 2006 and 2011 and reminiscing about his career at the club on the When You're Smiling podcast he said: "I enjoyed it - I always got great support from the fans, the fantastic fans and what they were to me even when we were having difficult days.

"They always backed me in particular - there were some lows but there was also highs.

"Nigel [Pearson] went to Hull but then obviously returned six months later so I might have stayed - I don't know if that would've been a good thing.

"Nigel effectively went back and we all know what happened - but I think I played a small part in where it was to where it's gone on to.

"It's a fantastic football club, I felt a bit disappointed at the end of it but that was towards the manager and not the club, I can only look back with fond memories."

Listen to the whole episode here