Fruita Baseball stays hot, downs streaking Palisade Bulldogs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — In a battle between two teams on fire, the Fruita Monument Wildcats used a huge 5th inning to end their rival’s 5-game win streak, 7-2.

Now Fruita has a 5-game win streak of their own.

Next up, Fruita (9-4) will be in Lakeland Friday, and Palisade (8-4-1) will host a double-header with Eagle Valley Saturday.

Elsewhere, down in Montrose, the Montrose Red Hawks(6-5) escaped the Grand Junction Tigers (6-6) 5-4.

