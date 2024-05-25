Frontenac High School Celebrates Track & Field Team with State Sendoff

FRONTENAC, KS – Frontenac High School held its third sendoff this week in celebrating the track and field team’s state appearance on Friday afternoon.

Several athletes, many of whom are seniors, were invited to Wichita State to compete in the all-class state track meet. Jacob Holt, a senior on the roster, said he is thrilled to go this year.

“This is my fourth sendoff I’ve had for state track, and I’m more than thrilled to be going my senior year,” said Holt.

“Going all four years I think is a really big accomplishment, and I’m proud to do it.”

Hold said the goal of the participants is to make podium, which would consist of a top eight finish at the meet. Maggie Payne, another senior athlete, described the feeling of being able to garner such an accomplishment this season.

“I’ve been a four time state qualifier, and to show that I could go individually and be on the podium would be awesome,” said Payne.

Head coach Caryn Murray described how proud she was of her group, and viewed the state appearance as a big opportunity to do something great for the community.

“We have an opportunity to do something special,” said Caryn Murray.

“We’re very proud of these kids, they’ve worked hard and we want to do something good for our community.”

The all-class track meet will take place at Cessna Stadium in Wichita, Kansas from Friday, May 24th through Saturday, May 25th.

