Friends Healy and Magilton turn to foes for Irish Cup final

Healy and Magilton played together for Northern Ireland [BBC Sport]

In the red corner, Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton out to end the club's 45-year wait for Irish Cup success in his first season in charge of the north Belfast side.

Standing in his way in the blue corner, is former Northern Ireland team-mate David Healy, who is looking to win a third Irish Cup as Linfield boss.

Friends turn to foes in the battle for glory on Saturday, one of a number of intriguing storylines of a final that has been 90 years in the making.

Healy and Magilton go way back.

As well as playing together on the international stage they worked together as part of the Irish FA's Club NI programme.

And Magilton believes that the two facing off on the touchline will "add spice" to what is already set to be a momentous occasion for both managers.

'We've shared fallouts at different times'

Whilst Magilton has had a long managerial career, which has included stints at Ipswich Town, QPR and Melbourne Victory, Healy is the more experienced of the two managers in the Irish League.

He has been at the helm at Linfield since 2015, winning five Gibson Cups, two Irish Cups, two League Cups and a County Antrim Shield.

When asked if he could have ever envisaged coming up against Magilton in the Irish League, Healy admitted "probably not" but spoke of his huge admiration for the Cliftonville boss.

"Jim has done a terrific job since he’s been in. I have massive respect for Jim, the manager and the coach, explained Healy.

"My relationship with Jim goes way back to players around the international set-up and I still see him quite a lot around international games."

He also gave an insight into how the relationship has played out over the years.

"We’ve shared dressing rooms; we’ve shared debates we’ve shared fallouts at different times, and we haven’t always agreed on everything but that is part of the relationships that keeps us friendly enough today."

'Wonderful game to be involved in'

So far, Healy has come out on top over Magilton's side in the league meetings between the two this season.

The Blues ended Cliftonville's bright start to life under Magilton with a 2-1 victory at Windsor Park in August.

They then brought to an end another impressive run of form from the Reds with a 1-0 win at Solitude in October, before producing a clinical display to emerge 3-0 winners at the same venue in February.

The dress rehearsal for Saturday's decider took place last weekend and ended in a 1-1 draw at Windsor Park, although both sides were not at full-strength with one eye on the huge final.

Magilton, who alongside Healy was nominated for the Irish Premiership Manager of the Year award, heaped praise on his former team-mate for his trophy-laden spell as Blues boss.

"He is someone I have huge respect for. I think he’s done a magnificent job at Linfield, you’re under immense pressure when you take that job and I think he’s done immensely well."

The 54-year old Magilton, who won 52 caps for Northern Ireland, is ready to embrace his first Irish Cup final as a manager.

He worked as a pundit for BBC Sport NI at last year's decider and is eager to experience a game of such magnitude, with a sell-out crowd expected for the showpiece.

"It’s a wonderful game to be involved in a Cliftonville v Linfield final, it is a big occasion for the fans, so it is a special day."

There may be a few more fallouts between the two managers before and after full-time on Saturday depending on the result, but their friendship will surely endure regardless of who wins one of the most anticipated Irish Cup finals of all time.