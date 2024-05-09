Friday's gossip: Pochettino, Szczesny, Steele, Ramaj, Pickford, Parris, Flick, Pacho, Sullivan

[Getty Images]

Chelsea will hold of an end-of-season review following their final league game of the season against Bournemouth, in which they will decide the future of manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Telegraph)

Arsenal are looking at former keeper and Poland international Wojciech Szczesny, 34, as well as Brighton's English stopper Jason Steele and Ajax's German goalkeeper Diant Ramaj as they look for a replacement for 25-year-old England international Aaron Ramsdale, who is expected to leave the Gunners. (Standard)

Arsenal are also considering making a move in the summer transfer window for Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 30. (Teamtalk)

The Gunners are targeting the signing of a defender, midfielder and forward as they look to strengthen the squad available to manager Mikel Arteta. (Standard)

Graham Potter has declined the opportunity to become Ajax head coach, having emerged as a leading contender to take over the Dutch giants. (Athletic - subscription required)

Manchester United striker Nikita Parris turned down a lucrative move to North Carolina Courage in the United States in April as the 30-year-old England international wanted to play in Saturday's Women's FA Cup final against Tottenham. (Athletic - subscription required)

Bayern Munich have been discussing appointing former Germany boss Hansi Flick as their new manager, with the 59-year-old open to returning to his former post to replace the outgoing Thomas Tuchel. (Sky Sports Germany)

Manchester City and Brazil defender Yan Couto, 21, who is on loan at Girona, is attracting interest from Bayern Leverkusen, Juventus and a number of Premier League clubs for a summer transfer. (Talksport)

Eintracht Frankfurt want 50-60m euros for 22-year-old Ecuador defender Willian Pacho, who has been linked with Liverpool. (Sky Sports Germany)

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is to pull the plug on a takeover deal with 777 Partners by the end of this week after holding new crisis talks with the group. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, US firm MSP Sports Capital, who showed interest in buying Tottenham last year, are said to be waiting in the wings with a bid for the Toffees if the 777 Partners deal collapses. (Football London)

Newcastle United have held advanced talks with Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman and Johannes Spors, who is the global sporting director at 777 group, about their sporting director role. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City have agreed a deal to sign 14-year-old American midfielder Cavan Sullivan, who has joined Major League Soccer side Philadelphia Union, after he turns 18. (ESPN)