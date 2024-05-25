Advertisement

Friday's Cubs-Cardinals game to start in rain delay. Here's estimated first pitch

ryan taylor

Friday's Cubs-Cardinals game to start in rain delay. Here's estimated first pitch originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Friday night's Cubs-Cardinals game will start in a rain delay, the Cardinals announced.

First pitch is now estimated for 7:55 p.m.

Ironically, Friday's White Sox game against the Orioles in Chicago also started in delay.

