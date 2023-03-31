Friday Night Notes: Duce Robinson chooses USC, Winston Watkins Jr. wins MVP and more

USA TODAY High School Sports‘ Friday Night Notes is a weekly high school recruiting recap that looks at the latest news from around the country—from the Class of 2023 to ’24 and beyond.

This week, USA TODAY High School Sports writer Tim Weaver focuses on the previously top remaining undecided recruit in the class of 2023 and his heralded decision. After months of speculation and anticipation, Pinnacle (Arizona) five-star tight end prospect Duce Robinson announced his commitment to the USC Trojans. Robinson did it by sharing a slick and touching video on social media.

The 6-foot-6-inch, 225-pound multi-sport athlete has drawn comparisons to Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews and was extremely popular as a recruit. He had offers from 28 other schools, with Georgia and Texas being the other top contenders for his commitment.

Robinson told ESPN that USC made the most sense for him.

“It kind of just felt like whichever one made the most sense, kind of came down to those three schools between Georgia, USC and Texas, I had great relationships with all those staffs and I’ve been talking to all those staffs for multiple years now. But at the end of the day, we kind of just had to sit down and discuss the school that was going to make the most the most sense to us.”

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire