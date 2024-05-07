Fresno native Xavier Worthy shines at Chiefs rookie minicamp

(KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno native and former Central Grizzly Xavier Worthy suited up with his newest team. Worthy was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Texas wide receiver set a record-breaking time at the NFL Combine running a 4.21 40-yard dash.

Worthy was the 20th offensive player taken in the first round, setting a new NFL record.

The Central high grad finished his career with the Texas Longhorns with 197 catches for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Worthy wrapped rookie minicamp on Monday in Kansas City.

“The expectations of me is coming in and willing to work. I’m going to do whatever they need me to do and whatever I have to do to get on the field” said Worthy.

