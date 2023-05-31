We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch the French Open 2023: Day 4, Roland-Garros schedule, odds and more

How to watch the French Open 2023: Day 4, Roland-Garros schedule, odds and more

The 2023 French Open continues this week with a major upset on Day 3 when No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev, who is also the No. 2 men's singles player in the world, lost to 23-year-old Thiago Seyboth Wild, ranked No. 172 in the world and playing in his very first French Open. Between that major shakeup and Rafael Nadal's first absence from the tournament since 2004, the clay court Grand Slam could be anyone's game. However, it appears Nadal's rival, Novak Djokovic, seems set on taking the Coupe des Mousquetaires. However, Djokovic will first have to face off against No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz, winner of the 2022 US Open.

Quick Overview Watch the French Open on Peacock Peacock $5 at Peacock

Watch the French Open on the Tennis Channel Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra $41 at Sling

Watch the French Open on the Tennis Channel Fubo Elite $85 at Fubo

Here’s how you can catch all the action on the clay court on Day 4 and stream the Second Round of the French Open in the US, including channels, schedule, scores and livestream info.

How to watch French Open 2023 in the US

Best way to stream NBC and NBC Sports Peacock $5 at Peacock

Dates: May 28-June 11

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, France

Channel: NBC, Tennis Channel

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, Sling

Where to watch French Open in the US

NBC is the official US broadcast network for the 2023 French Open, so for the majority of coverage at Roland Garros, if you can turn on your TV and tune into NBC, you should be covered.

Some early round coverage will air on the Tennis Channel, which may be a bit trickier for the average tennis viewer to watch.

Later round coverage will air on NBC Sports and stream on Peacock. If you’re not sure how to watch the French Open in the US, here's what platforms we recommend subscribing to:

(Photo: Peacock) Best way to stream NBC and NBC Sports Peacock Starting at just $5 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream live sports and events airing on NBC, including this year’s French Open! You’ll also get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” and even recent theatrical releases like “Cocaine Bear” and “M3GAN.” For $10 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC Channel (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline. $5 at Peacock

(Photo: Sling) Cheapest way to watch the Tennis Channel Sling TV Orange + Sports Extra Starting at just $50 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange + Sports Extra add-on package offers the Tennis Channel as well as NBA TV, NHL Network, ESPN, ESPN2 AND ESPN3. Sling Orange does not include access to NBC. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the French Open action, you can always record your games. $41 at Sling

(Photo: Fubo) Best way to watch the Tennis Channel and NBC Fubo Elite Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to the Tennis Channel, plus NBC, ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. At $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package, and is the only way to watch the Tennis Channel and NBC with one simple subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. $85 at Fubo

French Open dates

The 2023 French Open officially began at Roland Garros on Sunday, May 28. The French Open will run through Sunday June 11, concluding with the men's singles final.

Advertisement

2023 French Open match schedule and streaming info:

May 31-June 1

Men's and women's second round (Tennis Channel)

June 2-3

Men's and women's third round (Tennis Channel, Peacock)

June 4-5

Men's and women's fourth round (Tennis Channel, Peacock)

June 6-7

Men's and women's quarterfinals (Tennis Channel)

June 8

Women's semifinals (Tennis Channel, Peacock)

June 9

Men's semifinals (Tennis Channel, Peacock)

June 10

Women's final (Peacock)

June 11

Men's final (Peacock)

2023 French Open odds

Current favorites to win French Open (via BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz (+165)

Novak Djokovic (+260)

Holger Rune (+750)

Jannik Sinner (+1100)

Casper Ruud (+1400)

Advertisement

Genaro Alberto Olivieri vs. Andrea Vavassori: How to watch the Round of 64 match

Andrea Vavassori will face off against Genaro Alberto Olivieri during the French Open on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Here’s what you need to know about watching the Andrea Vavassori match:

Date: June 1, 2023

Channel: Tennis Channel

Streaming: Fubo

Watch the Tennis Channel with Fubo Elite Fubo TV $85 at Fubo

Live French Open scores

For score updates on all current matches, check out Yahoo Sports' French Open coverage.

French Open livestream US

US viewers can tune into NBC's French Open coverage live on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports app if they have a cable or satellite subscription to log in with.

Watch the French Open on Peacock Peacock $5 at Peacock

Watch the French Open on the Tennis Channel Fubo Elite $85 at Fubo