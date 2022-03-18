Free Agency-palooza, Part II: Baker's Cleveland meltdown, fake Watson trades, Von secures the bag in Buffalo

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

The first week of the 2022 NFL free agency period continues its descent into the twilight zone. A week feels like a month. A month feels like a year. It's been the weirdest league year ever and it's only been in existence for 50something hours.

Charles Robinson is joined by Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy to recap the latest wild stories from this week, starting off with the apparent irreconcilable differences between Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

Later they explore the three teams Deshaun Watson has reportedly narrowed his interest to: the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. Each has their own pros and cons as a landing spot for the QB. Josh & Charles explain why each scenario might work. (18:30)

DISCLAIMER: This podcast was recorded hours before ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Carolina would be out of the running for Watson.

Finally, the guys close out the show breaking down Von Miller securing the bag in Buffalo for a reported 6-year deal and Allen Robinson joining the Los Angeles Rams stacked receiving corps. (48:45)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

