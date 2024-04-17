Fraser's Scotland situation 'baffling'

Ryan Fraser's omission from the Scotland set-up is "baffling", says Tom Deacon, the host of BBC's Saints and Sinners Southampton podcast.

The 30-year-old last featured for his national team in 2022, but has had a stellar season under Russell Martin at St Mary's.

With eight goals and three assists in all competitions, the forward has proved doubters wrong and been integral to Southampton's promotion push, according to Deacon.

"Ryan Fraser arriving at Southampton, there was a bit of trepidation," he told BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"He'd fallen out of favour at Newcastle. Do we really want a player that apparently is a disruptive force?

"But he's been the complete opposite. He's galvanised our team. He's ot speed, bravery, goals. We just love him.

"And I don't know if it's allowed, but he's the wee man down in Southampton. We didn't name him that, but we've adopted him into Southampton and we want him to stay.

"As a Southampton fan, watching Ryan Fraser play so well in the Championship, I'm just baffled why he wouldn't be a potential squad player for Scotland.

"Just someone who can again come off the bench and turn things up, because that's what he's done in the Championship.

"He's had match-winning goals. I think it was at Millwall, came on, got us the win and we absolutely love and adore him for that. I'm just curious why he would have fallen out of favour, because we love him."