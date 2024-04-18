Frankfurt want to win for their late club icon Hölzenbein

German former footballer Bernd Holzenbein, soccer world champion attends the DFL New Year's reception. Holzenbein, who helped West Germany lift the 1974 World Cup by winning a penalty in the final, has died at age 78, his long-time club Eintracht Frankfurt said on Tuesday, citing his family. Arne Dedert/dpa

Eintracht Frankfurt want to win for their late club icon Bernd Hölzenbein when they take on Augsburg on Friday in a crucial Bundesliga match.

"It's a special match for us because we want to win the game in Bernd's honour. We want to pay our last respects to him," coach Dino Toppmöller told reporters on Thursday.

A minute's silence will be observed before kick-off, and Frankfurt players will wear black armbands in memory of Hölzenbein who died on Monday at age 78.

The 1974 World Cup champion Hölzenbein won the UEFA Cup and three German Cups with Frankfurt, and is their record scorer with 160 goals. He was also their scout and vice-president.

"The death of Bernd Hölzenbein has shaken the entire Eintracht family to a certain extent. He was a special person, a special player," Toppmöller said.

A lot is at stake in the match which Frankfurt enter in sixth place which would definitely guarantee European football next season. But Augsburg, and Freiburg, are just three points behind with five games left.

"We have a huge opportunity on Friday to distance ourselves from an opponent with a different number of points," said Toppmöller.

"We know how important this match is," he said. "It's about emotionality, passion and bringing that intensity onto the pitch. We want to show these basics from the start."