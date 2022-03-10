Frank Reich reportedly apologized to Colts ownership for vouching for Carson Wentz

This is what the Washington Commanders signed up for.

In the aftermath of the reported trade that sent quarterback Carson Wentz from the Colts to the Commanders on Wednesday, details emerged from what went on behind the scenes in Indianapolis. Among those details is a reported apology from head coach Frank Reich for vouching for Wentz in the first place.

Before joining the Colts as head coach in 2018, Reich spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Wentz-led Philadelphia Eagles. When the Eagles eventually bailed on Wentz last offseason, Reich reportedly stuck his neck out for the former No. 2 overall pick.

Wentz failed to meet Reich's expectations

The Colts' decision to hang their quarterback hat on Wentz cost the franchise first- and third-round draft picks. They clearly hoped for a revival of the 2017 Pro Bowl version of Wentz who thrived behind one of the best offensive lines in recent NFL memory.

Carson Wentz is on to the next team. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Reuters)

Instead, they got the Wentz who struggled to make downfield plays and made bad gambles at the wrong time. They got the Wentz who refused to take a COVID-19 vaccine, putting his and his teammates' availability at risk. They got the Wentz who imploded in Week 18 against Jacksonville Jaguars in arguably the worst regular-season loss by any team last season, capping a collapse that left the once 9-6 Colts out of the playoffs.

According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, the decision to part with Wentz was made long before Wednesday's trade, with Reich, owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard all ready to move on at the end of the season. Per the report, their discussions included an apology from Reich to Irsay for pushing to acquire Wentz last offseason.

According to Keefer, the Colts were parting with Wentz whether via release or trade. Along came the Commanders, fresh of a failed effort to acquire Russell Wilson that was doomed from the beginning thanks to Wilson's no-trade clause. Wilson reportedly had no interest in joining Washington.

Story continues

How will Wentz fare in Washington?

Washington, which exists in a perpetual state of seeking quarterback help, was particularly desperate this offseason. Wilson was off the board, the draft options are light, and the only quarterback under contract in Washington was Taylor Heinicke. So now they're rolling the dice on Wentz.

Meanwhile, Wentz's exit leaves the Colts in a similar state of desperation. Sixth-round 2021 draft flier Sam Ehlinger is the most viable option on the Colts at the position. And this is a Colts roster that's a quarterback away from legitimately contending for a Super Bowl.

What they do next is unclear. Jimmy Garoppolo seems a likely candidate. Per Keefer, they may give Ehlinger a shot. Whatever they decide, it's clear they believe they're better off with Wentz out of the building.