Frank Ragnow feeling ‘really good’, shoots down any talk of retirement

Lions All-Pro center Frank Ragnow isn’t going anywhere despite lots of talk and speculation about a potential early retirement this offseason. In fact, Ragnow says he’s feeling great and is ready to run in back for a long time.

“I feel really good,” Ragnow said via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “I feel as good as I’ve felt in a while. This has been my best offseason, 100%. I really dove into a lot of things to take care of my body and I feel like I’m clicking right now. The goal is to keep it a steady trajectory into the season.”

Ragnow pushed back against the rampant speculation that he was considering retirement earlier this offseason. Those reports were still going strong in the days leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, but Ragnow made it clear that he was never seriously considering walking away from the game.

“It was kind of annoying,” Ragnow said during a recent charity shooting event. “All I said was I’m going to need some time to heal up the day after the game. That was my intention and then it took off, which was kind of annoying, but it is what it is.”

Here’s what Ragnow said after the Lions’ loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game,

“It takes a toll on you. It really takes a toll on you, so I need to find a way to get back to Frank and I don’t regret any of this at all. But it weighs on you and I’m just going to take some time and really figure everything out to make sure that I’m feeling good, not only for me the football player, but for me to be the best husband and best father and everything with that as well.”

Ragnow insists everyone read too much into his words. However, the threat was taken seriously enough that Lions GM Brad Holmes addressed it in his end-of-season press conference. Given the various toe, back, ankle and foot injuries that have kept Ragnow a fixture on the injury report for multiple seasons, it was hard not to construe Ragnow’s words that way.

“I have so much respect for (Ragnow) and for everything that he goes through and fights through that I’m just respectful of his time and his thoughts,” Holmes said in early February. “We’re not going to pressure him to do anything or make any moves, but the communication will be diligent, it’ll be thorough, it’ll be respectful.”

It’s wonderful news to hear that Ragnow is feeling great and his body is clicking into as good of shape as it can ahead of more offseason workouts and minicamp.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire