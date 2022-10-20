Frank Pollack explains the slow start for La’el Collins

New Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La’el Collins got off to a slow start this season despite big-time hype over his arrival.

Granted, that slow start wasn’t much of a shock after Collins missed the majority of training camp while battling a back issue. And it’s one issue he continues to fight this season while — at a minimum — getting rest days on Wednesday.

Naturally, Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack mused along similar lines on Thursday when asked about Collins’ play so far.

“Really, it’s just him getting his camp legs out of him and now he’s getting his season legs,” Pollack said, according to Mike Petraglia of CLNS Media. “He missed all of training camp. You can’t do that. I don’t care who you are. I don’t want to knock other sports but man, football you put pads on and you’ve got grown-ass men running into you. That takes getting your body calloused and keeping your feet and moving your feet…

“…And so, I think his feet, he’s just getting more comfortable and having his feet underneath him with all the contact. And he’s just getting his hands (in position). He punched way better this last game with independent punching and when he does that, they’re devastating. He’s just got to continue to progress and keep his feet at the top of the rush, and that’s what he’s been doing every week. He’s been getting better in that regard.”

Collins played by far his best game of the season last weekend during the win over the Saints while shutting out the likes of elite defenders such as Cam Jordan.

Quietly, the entire offensive line has been mostly very good in pass protection so far this year, with the running game lagging behind.

But Collins is key in both areas and as he or Pollack will tell onlookers, this upswing was only a matter of time and should continue, health provided.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire