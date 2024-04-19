Frank on player returns, admiration for Luton and FA Cup replays

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Defender Kristoffer Ajer (calf) and midfielder Christian Norgaard (back) are available for selection after injury, while striker Ivan Toney (hip) is also pushing to start after being named on the bench in the past two games.

On whether the importance of this game would affect his thinking about selecting Toney if he is not quite 100% fit: "With all of your important players, you're willing to push them hard to play. All of the important players normally are players that have an extraordinary mentality like Ivan. They can push through things."

He continued: "It's an important game because it's the next game in line, it's not like a cup final or a play-off final. I can tell you the difference because I've tried it twice - there's a big difference. This is an important Premier League game, like the Sheffield United game was, like the Manchester United game was and like the Brighton one was."

On whether a win against the Hatters will effectively secure Premier League safety: "I know there's always that talk. You call it a six-pointer and things like that, for me it's just the next in line. It's a game I badly want to win and we'll do everything we can to win. I've never gone into a game just playing for a draw. Of course there are games when you're in it, and if you can't win, don't lose. But we're going into the game trying to win it, and if we don't, let's see what happens."

Frank said he "really likes and admires" Luton and their manager Rob Edwards: "He's done a top job together with his coaching staff and the players - very impressive with most likely the lowest budget [in the division]. They make it difficult in every game for every single opponent. It will be a big battle in every way and at home especially they've been really good."

On the decision to scrap FA Cup replays, Frank said: "I think it's the right decision to make. I love the FA Cup, every tradition about it and I understand some are against it because they want to protect the traditions. It's important in English football that we're aware of the traditions because there's something precious about that. Unfortunately, the amount of games in the schedule and the intensity in the game makes it difficult to add more games in."