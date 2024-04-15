Frank Lampard rules himself out of running for Canada job

Frank Lampard was made a shock candidate for the role has head coach - Getty Images/Warren Little

Frank Lampard has taken himself out of the running to become the new head coach of the Canada national team.

Telegraph Sport revealed that former Chelsea and Everton manager Lampard had been made a surprise candidate for the post.

But, following initial talks, it is understood that Lampard has now decided that the Canada job does not represent the right opportunity for him to return to management.

Lampard has been out of work since a spell as interim manager of Chelsea finished at the end of last season and Canada had placed him on a shortlist of coaches to take over and lead the national team into the 2026 World Cup, which they are co-hosting.

The former Chelsea midfielder was spotted watching England training ahead of last month’s friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, and wants to return to management.

But he is willing to wait for the right opportunity and Canada will now have to focus their attention elsewhere.

Canada currently have an interim head coach Mauro Biello, who was assistant to John Herdman, who resigned from the post last summer to take over at Toronto FC.

Having taken Derby County to the Championship play-offs in his first job in management, Lampard achieved Champions League qualification and reached the FA Cup final as permanent head coach of Chelsea.

He then guided Everton to Premier League safety before being sacked last season, when he finished the season as interim manager at Chelsea.

Lampard has since been seen at a Chelsea game and has been preparing for his return to work while also spending time with his family.

“I’m enjoying being with the family and looking to get back at some point,’ said Lampard. “Hopefully something comes up that feels right for me, I’m keen to get working again but as I reiterate, I’m enjoying family life.

“It’s an intense job so when you’re out of it, it’s nice to appreciate being around all my children.

“You love the job. you understand the rigours of it in the modern day. I’ve enjoyed all the clubs I’ve worked with. They’ve all been big challenges for different reasons. I enjoy working with players, improve players and the team, so let’s see what comes.”

