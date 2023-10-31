Francis Ngannou reveals cutting message to Tyson Fury during knockdown

Francis Ngannou has revealed what he said to Tyson Fury in the seconds after he knocked down the boxer in their bout on Saturday.

Ngannou, an MMA star and ex-UFC champion, dropped WBC heavyweight champion Fury in Round 3 of their boxing match, before coming up narrowly short on points.

While the split decision in Fury’s favour has proven a controversial result, many fans believe that the image of Ngannou standing over the Briton was victory enough for the Cameroonian.

“When we touched gloves, he was like, ‘Let me take you to school,’” said Ngannou, 37, on his YouTube channel on Monday (30 October). “I’m like: ‘You motherf*****, you’re not taking me to school!’

“That’s why, when I knocked him down, I was dancing in front [of him] like: ‘You’re a bad professor, motherf*****! You’re a bad professor.’

“‘How is that school going? Who is taking who to school? Because for me, it looks like I’m the one taking you to school.’”

Ngannou was making his boxing debut in the contest in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which saw 35-year-old Fury stay unbeaten. Fury’s WBC belt was not on the line, though he is expected to defend it while challenging Oleksandr Usyk for the unified titles in each man’s next fight.

Fury vs Usyk is contracted to take place in Riyadh before the end of March, with 23 December having been targeted as a fight date. However, Fury and his promoter Frank Warren suggested on Saturday (28 October) that the Briton will need more time to prepare for Ukrainian Usyk, 36, who is also unbeaten.

Before Saturday night, Ngannou had not fought since January 2022, when he retained the UFC heavyweight title with a points win against Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou then relinquished the title this January, when he left the UFC. He would later sign with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), a rival MMA promotion, where he will fight in 2024.

The Cameroonian’s deal with the PFL allows him to box on the side, however, enabling his contest with Fury.