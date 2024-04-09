France well prepared for 2024 Games despite tense security situation

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin attends a joint press conference. Mario Salerno/EU Council/dpa

France believes it is very well prepared for the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer despite the tense security situation.

"We have many possible scenarios related to critical situations," French Minister of the Interior Gérald Darmanin said in an interview with the Le Parisien newspaper on Tuesday.

"During this summer, the mobilization of the forces of order will be able to respond to the three major risks that could affect France: the threat of terrorism, a wave of migration linked to a collapsing country and huge forest fires," he said

Although terrorism can strike anywhere, in the end, he said, highly secured major events are paradoxically the safest places with the lowest probability of incidents, as seen in France last year during the Rugby World Cup, the Pope's visit to Marseille and the visit of the British royal family.

"Today, we have no characteristic terrorist threat to the organization of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," Darmanin stressed.

To ensure safety during the opening ceremony, which for the first time in history won't take place in a stadium, there will be strict access restrictions a week before the event.

The opening ceremony will take place on July 26 across the Seine river and residents living in the area will be asked to apply for a QR code that will allow them access to these areas and also to their homes.

Some 45,000 police officers will be monitoring the area in the run-up to the opening ceremony, Darmanin said. Some 326,000 spectators are expected to attend the ceremony, but this number can be reduced.

In addition, 2,500 mostly armed foreign police and security forces will be protecting their respective teams.

Around 160 boats will take the athletes on a six-kilometre route across the Seine along the most beautiful sights in Paris, from the Pont d'Austerlitz to the Trocadéro.