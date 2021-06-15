France vs Germany player ratings: Paul Pogba the star as world champions begin with a win

Paul Pogba (L) of France challenges for the ball with Toni Kroos (R) of Germany during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group F match between France and Germany at Allianz Arena on June 15, 2021 in Munich - France vs Germany player ratings: Paul Pogba the standout as world champions begin with a win - GETTY IMAGES

France got their Euro 2020 campaign off to a flying start with a win over rivals Germany in Munich, having two goals disallowed in the process.

But who were the standouts in the group-of-death clash and who struggled to impose themselves? John Percy casts his eye on the evening's events.

France (4-3-3)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) 7

A quiet first-half for Lloris, who did not have a save to make but he was far busier in the second. Always alert and a reassuring presence, good in the air.

Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich) 7

Defensively comfortable, and always available to help out in attack, too. A worrying moment after a dangerous second-half collision with Gosens, appearing to suffer concussion but staying on the field.

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid) 7

Varane’s reading of the game was excellent here, always appearing to be one step ahead of the Germany attack. Will be crucial at Euro 2020 for France.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris St-Germain) 8

A colossal performance from the centre-half, who is forming a strong defensive partnership and understanding with Varane. Simple but effective.

Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich) 6

Always attacking down the left and providing the cross which embarrassed Hummels. Tested in the second half by Kimmich but responded well.

Paul Pogba (Man United) 8

Another of those dominant performances that he seems to find easier to produce for France. With a wonderful pass which led to the opening goal, he was in control for much of the evening. Man of the match.

Pogba pulls the strings in the French midfield - AP

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) 8

Man of the match in the Champions League final, Kante underlined his enduring quality here with another tireless performance. Covered every millimetre of the pitch.

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) 7

Plays a quietly efficient role, helping out the defence when Germany broke forward and leading the transition to attack. Under-rated performance.

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 5

A return to the international set-up after six years out of the picture, Benzema had a quiet evening and was denied what would have been the killer blow five minutes from time by an offside flag.

Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) 6

Dangerous delivery from set-pieces and playing in a free role in front of Benzema and Mbappe, yet Griezmann did not present too much of a threat.

Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain) 6

Quiet for long periods of the game, yet suddenly sparks into life which makes him a constant threat to any defence. Had a goal disallowed.

Germany (3-4-3)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) 6

The 100th international start for Germany’s goalkeeper and his passing to the back-three was typically effective. Could not be blamed for the only goal of the night.

Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach) 7

Presented with the daunting task of marking Mbappe but managed to make it an even contest. Some important interceptions and arguably Germany’s best defender.

France's forward Karim Benzema (L) attempts a shot as he is marked by Germany's defender Mats Hummels (C) and Germany's defender Matthias Ginter during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich on June 15 - GETTY IMAGES

Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) 7

Another player to return from the international wilderness and was unfortunate for the own goal. Did recover to produce a typically solid display, with a brilliant late challenge on Mbappe.

Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea) 6

Big presence in the back-three, against a France attack who present a variety of different challenges. Could face a Uefa investigation for what appeared to be a bite on Pogba in the first half.

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) 6

Up against Mbappe and booked just seven minutes into the game for a foul on Hernandez. Improved as the game grew older and became more of an influence in the second half.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) 7

Absorbing midfield battle with Pogba, he was one of Germany’s more consistent players. Drove his team forward in the second-half. Poor free-kicks from decent positions.

Ilkay Gundogan (Man City) 6

Never looked capable of nullifying France’s midfield and struggled to make his trademark bursts forward, too. Must be sick of the sight of Kante.

Robin Gosens (Atalanta) 5

Versatile and supposedly adept in midfield or defence, Gosens was surprisingly poor with his passing. Fortunate to escape punishment for the challenge on Pavard.

Kai Havertz (Chelsea) 5

This was another of those underwhelming performances from Havertz, who never seemed to grasp the intensity of the match. Disappointing and drifted out of the game.

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) 5

Remains a crucial player for Germany, despite his advancing years, but was starved of service in attacking areas. Never looked capable of making an impact.

Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich) 5

Spent a lot of the game retrieving the ball deep in a bid to get Germany going. Should have scored early in the second half.