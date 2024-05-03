[Getty Images]

Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs says he is "really excited" for Tommy Doyle's future at the club after it was confirmed the midfielder will move permanently from Manchester City in the summer.

Doyle, 22, has spent this season on loan from City, making 30 appearances in all competitions so far for Gary O'Neil's side.

"We’ve never seen Tommy as a player on loan, and he hasn’t acted like one," Hobbs said after the deal was announced.

"He’s gradually earned more minutes and become more important, which I think is an ideal first year. What he offers to our midfield is something different to the others, so there was a huge amount of inevitability to this.

"He buys into who we are as a club and what we’re trying to create culturally within the group. He’s a great player to have for what we’re trying to achieve off the pitch and he gives us so much on the pitch, so he’s the exact type of player I think Wolves should be signing.

"If you look at the type of players we like to sign as a football club, they generally haven’t reached their ceiling yet and have loads more to come.

"Tommy is a fraction of the player he will become, with the more he gets used to the league and the greater his understanding gets. I’m really excited for now but also his future at Wolves."