Foxes aim to keep celebrating v Blackburn - Hermansen

Mads Hermansen joined Leicester from Danish side Brondby last summer [Getty Images]

Leicester City have no intention to stop celebrating their Premier League promotion and Championship title win when they play Blackburn on Saturday, says Foxes goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Victory in Leicester's final match of the season will see them equal a 104-year record for most wins in England's second tier.

It would also see them become just the seventh side to amass 100 points at that level.

"To have the chance to get 100 points is amazing and we want to tick that off," Hermansen, 23, told BBC East Midlands Today.

Leicester players and staff partied at manager Enzo Maresca's house after Leeds United's loss by QPR last Friday sent them up.

And celebrations continued after their title-clinching win at Preston on Monday, and through to the club's awards night on Tuesday.

Leicester will now complete what could be an historic season at home against Blackburn - a game that will be marked with a trophy lift.

"Our focus is that we will go out and celebrate playing football and playing freely and enjoying the game," Hermansen said.

"And hopefully that includes winning the game as well."

Hermansen said he "could feel how much it hurt" the club to be relegated from the Premier League last season, despite arriving from Brondby after it happened.

Returning the Foxes to the top flight, however, is something he feels he cannot properly comprehend yet.

"It's special, but I need time away to really understand what we achieved this season," he said.