FOX’s Shannon Spake gets photo of Colts’ ‘French Fries’
This is an image that will make everyone hungry.
FOX Sports’ sideline report was in the right place Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts played the Los Angeles Rams.
There seated in front of her on Indy’s bench were linemen Wesley French and Will Fries.
I should win an award for this picture! @Colts @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/B4QxY8AFAc
— Shannon Spake (@ShannonSpake) October 1, 2023
Of course, any order would have to be super-sized; French is 6-foot-4 and 306 and Fries is 6-foot-6 and 304.