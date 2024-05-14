Four Tift soccer players named first team All-Region in soccer

May 13—TIFTON — Tift County had four players earn first team 1-6A All-Region honors on the soccer field.

First team for the Lady Devils were Diana Reducindo and Abby Goddard. For the Devils, the awards went to Jordan Lopez and Eric Palomares.

Palomares did not have the flashiest stats in 2024, but head coach Bobby Earls said he showed it in leadership. The senior had one goal and two assists. Lopez, a sophomore, led the squad with six goals.

Goddard, who recently committed to play soccer at ABAC, scored an amazing 18 goals for Tift County this season while playing all over the field. She also had two assists. A junior, Reducindo had 83 saves.

Second team went to Laura Bautista and Yareli Espinoza for the Lady Devils and Braylon Samuel and Brock Harden for the boys.

Osvaldo Silos, Cristian Salazar, Caroine Dotson and Amanda Tovar all earned honorable mention.

Awards were announced at the annual banquet on May 7.