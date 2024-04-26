Four things you need to know about Dover

DOVER, Del. (DC News Now) — As we get set for the next NASCAR Cup series race this weekend, here are four things you need to know about Dover.

Jimmie Johnson will be making his return to Dover for the first time since 2020. Johnson is participating in his third race this season, but it’s no surprise, as no other driver has won more races at the Monster Mile, than Johnson.

“He’s won 11 times here,” Dover Motor Speedway President and General Manager, Mike Tatoian said. “He’s won seven NASCAR Cup Series championships. He’s going to come back here and compete again so having him back behind the wheel in a fire suit, any time Jimmie Johnson gets behind the wheel, he’s going to be competitive.”

Where did Dover’s Miles the Monster come from?

Second on the list for most wins in Dover is Richard Petty, who’s tied with Bobby Allison with seven victories. He’ll be in Dover for the weekend as the track has something special planned for the King.

“He’s the one who really, to a certain extent, helped build NASCAR 75 years ago,” Totoian said. “So, we’re celebrating 75 years of the whole Petty family being a part of NASCAR. So, he’s going to be here. We’re going to be dedicating a really cool sculpture of his hat. He’s got that iconic cowboy hat.”

As for the fan experience, the Speedway will have a NASCAR first.

“For the first time at a NASCAR event, the United States Naval Academy Drum and Bugle Corps is going to be performing our national anthem. So that’s very cool”, Totoian said.

And you can’t talk about the Monster Mile without Miles The Monster. It is 46 feet and a 20 ton beast. It has been a staple at the track since 2008.

“Miles the Monster, miles meaning it’s a one mile oval and the monster being he loves to eat cars, our track really does love to eat cars,” Totoian said.

Race weekend at the Monster Mile goes from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28.

Fans who are going to be in attendance will see two legends in Jimmie Johnson and Richard Petty.

