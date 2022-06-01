Four-star Zoe Brooks updates her recruitment, talks Rutgers basketball and Coquese Washington

Zoe Brooks has been making some noise for quite some time, but one of the top-ranked girls’ basketball players in New Jersey isn’t slowing down, not even for the summer.

She is a name to watch as Brooks is a standout at Saint John Vianney High School (Holmdel, N.J.), one of the top programs in the nation. And Brooks is a major reason why her school is so dominant; she is a four-star recruit and the No. 33 player in the nation according to ESPN.com.

At 5-foot-10, she projects as a guard at the college level. She’s been all-state for three straight seasons and last year was named a junior All-American by MaxPreps.

Brooks has good range and can hit the intermediate shots as well as from 3-point range. She is a solid rebounder and outstanding defensively both on and off the ball. She handles the ball well and is comfortable scoring or playing provider.

Last season, Saint John Vianney’s final record was 32-1. They finished the season ranked fourth in the nation by MaxPreps.

Check out what Brooks had to say about her recruitment, where things stand with Rutgers basketball and her recent experience with USA Basketball!

Zoe Brooks on where things stand in her recruitment

“I have some schools who have been consistent throughout the process and others, because of coaching changes and things like that, who have really just started recruiting me hard.”

Zoe Brooks reacts to new Rutgers women's basketball head coach Coquese Washington taking over

“I live in Plainfield, which is very close to Rutgers. I had an offer from coach Stringer and throughout the years had become very close with the coaching staff. I’ve gone to Midnight Madness, and football and women’s basketball games and been on campus numerous times. I don’t know much about Coach Washington and I don’t have an offer from her.”

Zoe Brooks on the programs she is hearing from the most right now

“I have 10 schools that I hear from on a consistent basis. They are Boston College, Georgetown, Miami, Mississippi State North Carolina State, Penn State, Seton Hall, USC, Syracuse and West Virginia. Rutgers would be considered. It’s a good school.”

Story continues

Zoe Brooks on her recent tryout with USA Basketball and what she took from the environment

“This is my third time going out to USA Basketball and each time is a little different. Last year I tried to show off my scoring and playmaking. This time I was focused on being vocal, my defense and my motor. It’s always an honor just to be invited and spend a few days competing against the best kids in the country and learning from quality coaches.”

Zoe Brooks statistics and notables

Scored 579 points last season, averaging over 18 points per game.

Averaged 4.5 rebounds per game.

Averaged 3.8 steals per game.

Through three high school seasons, has scored 1,260 points in 76 games.

1

1