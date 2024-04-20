Four-star WR Adrian Wilson commits to Arizona State

In a bit of a shocker, Arizona State has landed a commitment from of the top ranked wideouts in the class of 2025.

Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson announced his pledge to the Sun Devils, while in Tempe for an official visit.

Wilson is the No. 102 overall prospect and No. 19 wide receiver in the 2025 class.

Wilson had a very productive junior season for Weiss, reeling in 51 receptions for 927 yards and 14 touchdowns in 11 games. This was after a breakout sophomore campaign that saw him catch 28 passes for 547 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound wideout chose the Sun Devils over Texas A&M, Penn State, Ole Miss, and others. Wilson has been publicly committed to Oregon and TCU previously in his recruitment. He backed off his eight month pledge to the Ducks back in March.

Arizona State was Wilson's first official visits and the visit was more than enough for Wilson to pull the trigger on an announcement.

Wilson is the sixth pledge in Arizona State's 2025 class. The move also brings the Sun Devils from No. 43 in the team rankings to just outside the top-25 at No. 27.