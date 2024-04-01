Four-star offensive lineman names Nebraska in the Top Eight

A class of 2025 offensive lineman has announced his top eight schools just before making a scheduled visit to Nebraska. Marcus Garica is named Texas A&M, Michigan, Arkansas, Penn State, Missouri, Florida and Ole Miss along with the Huskers in the top eight.

Garcia will officially visit Nebraska the weekend of April 26-28. He also has visits scheduled for Florida on April 5, Florida State on April 6, and Ole Miss on April 13.

Nebraska will be the recruit’s only official visit. On3 currently rates Garcia as a Top 200 player in the class of 2025 and the No. 32 player in the state of Texas.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire