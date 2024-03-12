Four-star offensive lineman confirms official visit

A four-star offensive lineman has confirmed his official visit date to Nebraska. Marcus Garcia has scheduled his official visit to Lincoln, Nebraska, for the weekend of April 26-28.

The class of 2025 prospect has already made unofficial visits to Alabama on March 4, Missouri on March 9, and Arkansas on March 10. He’ll still make visits to Michigan on March 24, Florida on April 5, Florida State on April 6, and then Ole Miss on April 13.

Nebraska will be the recruit’s only official visit. On3 currently rates Garcia as a Top 200 player in the class of 2025 and the No. 32 player in the state of Texas.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire