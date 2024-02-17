Four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn announces USC as one of top six schools

This is exciting: 2025 four-star linebacker Riley Pettijohn, from McKinney High School in Texas, has USC as a finalist in his recruitment. Pettijohn holds offers from over 25 elite programs all over the country, but he recently announced he has already narrowed his list of contenders to six programs.

Florida State, Florida State, USC, Ohio State, Texas,Texas A&M and Georgia are the schools which have made the cut.

As a junior, Pettijohn had a monster junior season in 2023, when he accumulated 120 tackles (10 TFLs), 3 sacks, 5 PBUs, and 1 interception.

On the 247Sports Composite the 6-2, 205 pounder is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 3 linebacker, the No. 7 Lone Star State recruit, and the No. 33 national prospect in the Class of 2025.

If you have seen new USC linebacker coach Matt Entz, you should be excited about what Entz could potentially do if he ever gets a chance to coach Pettijohn. USC has player-development coaches on its roster, and that’s why adding quality defensive players is going to give USC more value than was ever the case under the previous regime led by Alex Grinch.

NEWS: Elite 2025 LB Riley Pettijohn is down to 6️⃣ Schools! The 6’2 215 LB from McKinney, TX is ranked as a Top 30 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 3 LB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/aYn0e8cjlJ pic.twitter.com/4VuMgUnIJT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire