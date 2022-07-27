Four-star LB Malik Bryant picks Miami over Florida among others

There was hope that linebacker Malik Bryant, a top-100 player in the class of 2023, would pick Florida after moving his commitment date back from July 23, but the end result was another win for Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes. Bryant committed to the University of Miami on Wednesday at noon.

That decision leaves the Gators without a linebacker in the class, and there aren’t many blue-chip options left at this point in the cycle. Florida has missed out on several of its top targets at the position. Raul Aguirre also picked Miami, Jordan Hall is headed to Michigan State and South Carolina landed Grayson Howard over the summer.

The next names to look at that have known offers on the table are Kaveion Keys out of Virginia and Jayvant Brown, who plays closer to home at St. Thomas Aquinas in South Florida. Of course, Florida can still look at Bryant if they want to try and flip him. It was considered a 50-50 race by some when he pushed the decision back, so there could be smoke to that fire.

It’s Already Set In Stone…🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/a6UdPtpih5 — ᗰᗩᒪIK ᗷᖇYᗩᑎT (@Malik5Bryant) July 27, 2022

The Gators got Bryant on campus four times over the course of his recruitment. Miami was the only other team to get him more than once, with five trips. There was hope that Florida could get him back in town for Friday Night Lights over the weekend, but that appears unlikely after the day’s events.

Bryant is certainly worth it if Billy Napier does decide to continue to devote resources to him. The 247Sports composite ranks Bryant No. 61 overall and No. 4 among linebackers in the class of 2023.

Related

2025 QB recruit making return visit to the Swamp this weekend Here's when this 4-star in-state WR plans on announcing commitment 4-star offensive tackle moves Swamp visit date to big weekend These two 4-star teammates stopping by on Wednesday for visit Gators looking to host 4-star DL on third visit of the summer

Story continues

List

Dooley's Dozen: Florida football's 12 biggest rivals right now

List

Dooley's Dozen: 12 reasons why Florida will be better than people think

List

Here are the July dates you need to know for Florida football recruiting

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!