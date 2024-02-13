Four-star Jaelyne Matthews reacts to Jayden Elijah’s commitment: Rutgers is cooking something

Monday night’s commitment of Jayden Elijah to Rutgers football is sending out notice to New Jersey’s top recruits. Jaelyne Matthews is one of those recruits and he certainly noticed the news about Elijah committing to Rutgers.

Elijah is a three-star offensive lineman from Matawan Regional (Matawan, New Jersey). He is the third commitment for Rutgers in the 2025 recruiting class (late last week, Talibi Kaba committed to Rutgers).

He is No. 9 overall recuit in New Jersey according to On3 and No. 14 in the state by 247Sports. Elijah holds a strong offer list as a national recruit, with Power Five programs such as Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech all having offered.

Matthews, an Under Armour All-American, is a four-star recruit who is the No. 98 recruit in the nation and New Jersey’s third-best player in the 247Sports Composite.

On Tuesday morning, Matthews reacted to the news of Elijah committing to Rutgers.

Congratulations @JaydenElijah_ MONSTER grab for RU Greg Schiano is cooking something up in jersey and the world isn’t ready for this 🤷‍♂️🪓 @RivalsRichie @RivalsFriedman — Jaelyne Matthews (@JaelyneMatthew3) February 13, 2024

Matthews was recently on campus for a Junior Day event at Rutgers. He is a 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive tackle from Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey).

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire